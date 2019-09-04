David J. Debrunner Sells 2,222 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Stock

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $69,193.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,886.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. 3,018,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $34.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $39.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

