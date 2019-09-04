DECENT Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, DECENT has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, ChaoEX and LBank. DECENT has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $5,551.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006871 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001557 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LBank, Upbit, BCEX, ChaoEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.