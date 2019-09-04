Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.45. 59,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,526. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $171.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

