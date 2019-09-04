Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,036 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.17% of Dell worth $61,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dell by 49.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,060,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,862,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Dell by 597.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,640,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dell by 228.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,862,000 after acquiring an additional 626,849 shares in the last quarter. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,789. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.47. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.32 billion. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $359,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 181,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $9,488,625.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,599,179 shares of company stock worth $83,688,997. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

