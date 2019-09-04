Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) COO Christopher D. Bode Sells 50,488 Shares

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) COO Christopher D. Bode sold 50,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $1,187,982.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,291.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. 420,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. Denny’s Corp has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.17.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 1,032.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Denny’s by 2,529.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $21.00 price objective on Denny’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on Denny’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

