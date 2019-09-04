Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. Dent has a market capitalization of $33.78 million and $893,534.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dent has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Coinrail, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00205321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.01255732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00085844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017036 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,625,838,994 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, OKEx, Radar Relay, Liquid, Bitbns, BitForex, Allbit, Fatbtc, WazirX, Coinrail, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Binance and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

