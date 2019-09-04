Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Tops $128,616.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $128,616.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 144.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 33,466,793 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

