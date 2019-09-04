Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $52.95

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.55, but opened at $52.95. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 4,702,762 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.