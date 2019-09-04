Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) PT Set at C$8.50 by Raymond James

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) has been assigned a C$8.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.82% from the company’s current price.

DRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities cut their price objective on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Beacon Securities lowered Dirtt Environmental Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.75.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions stock traded down C$0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.91. The company had a trading volume of 956,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.72. The firm has a market cap of $578.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.27. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of C$5.06 and a 12-month high of C$9.30.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

