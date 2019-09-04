Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT)’s stock price dropped 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.72, approximately 373,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 116,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.

DRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Beacon Securities cut shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut their price target on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $578.26 million and a P/E ratio of -80.14.

About Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

