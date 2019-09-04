Donald W. Slager Sells 95,126 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.83. 792,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,709 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,307,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,393,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,581,000 after purchasing an additional 830,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 744.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,816,000 after purchasing an additional 822,340 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10,353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 675,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,545,000 after buying an additional 669,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

