DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of DSL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. 5,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,195. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.