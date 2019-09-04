Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura decreased their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $18.38. 3,000,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.53. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $98,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 23,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $440,072.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,167. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

