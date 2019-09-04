Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells $4,885,269.22 in Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 322,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $4,885,269.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 913,327 shares in the company, valued at $13,827,770.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. 1,089,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,971. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

Several research firms have commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

