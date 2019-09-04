Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $123-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.68 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.20-0.22 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.46.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,971. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.