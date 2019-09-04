easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives $557.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $557.50.

EJTTF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Societe Generale lowered easyJet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Commerzbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of EJTTF stock remained flat at $$11.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.83. easyJet has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $13.65.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

