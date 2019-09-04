eBitcoin Price Reaches $0.0274 on Exchanges (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, eBitcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. eBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $517,729.00 and approximately $1,883.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00205810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.43 or 0.01257078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00085836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019464 BTC.

eBitcoin Token Profile

eBitcoin’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation. The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org.

eBitcoin Token Trading

eBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

