Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,539.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. 2,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $56.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director R David Hoover bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,789. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.