Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.52

Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.52 and last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 8320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Eisai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

