El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post $110.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.10 million. El Pollo LoCo reported sales of $112.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year sales of $437.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.30 million to $444.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $448.40 million, with estimates ranging from $443.48 million to $455.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.74 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. El Pollo LoCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on LOCO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. El Pollo LoCo has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $370.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

