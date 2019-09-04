Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,152 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $30,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $19,529,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $598,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1,091.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,263,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $128,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,017 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $2,931,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $481,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,544,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,946. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

