Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.18

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.18 and traded as low as $55.55. Elektron Technology shares last traded at $56.39, with a volume of 110,331 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.23. The stock has a market cap of $104.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45.

Elektron Technology Company Profile (LON:EKT)

Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Elektron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elektron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.