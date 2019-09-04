Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $16,839.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,383,132 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, xBTCe, Crex24 and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

