Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.15% of Emerson Electric worth $63,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.8% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 22,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 105,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $65.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

