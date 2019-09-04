Energo (TSL) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Energo token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, Coinrail and Coinnest. Energo has a total market capitalization of $460,048.00 and $1,289.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.72 or 0.04394821 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com.

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, CoinBene, Coinnest, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

