Energycoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $97.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Energycoin has a market cap of $258,407.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011792 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000202 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

