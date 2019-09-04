Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Portsea Asset Management LLP

Portsea Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 19.3% of Portsea Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Portsea Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $48,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 63.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.24, for a total value of $110,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,986 shares of company stock worth $4,267,022. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded down $9.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $556.66. 18,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.29. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $335.29 and a 12 month high of $566.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.21.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

