Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.34

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.34 and last traded at $86.34, with a volume of 5760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alan W. George sold 33,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,685,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $417,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,744 shares of company stock valued at $15,998,864. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $40,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 362.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

