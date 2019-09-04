Ether Kingdoms Token Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $26,446.00 and approximately $23,261.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00038750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.89 or 0.04446846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

IMP is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,189,976 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

