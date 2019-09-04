Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $102,716.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $102,716.00 and approximately $328.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.81 or 0.04401615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000202 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,976,571,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

