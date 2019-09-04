Etheroll Price Hits $0.38 (DICE)

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Etheroll has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $322.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etheroll token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etheroll has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etheroll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00206489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.01250365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019606 BTC.

Etheroll Profile

Etheroll’s launch date was May 15th, 2017. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 tokens. The official website for Etheroll is etheroll.com. The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll. Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll.

Buying and Selling Etheroll

Etheroll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etheroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etheroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etheroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.