Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $78.25, 170 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37.

About Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

