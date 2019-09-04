Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 21,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 109.7% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 39,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 44.6% during the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 23,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,993,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

