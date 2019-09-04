Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 73,540 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $138,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $69.28. The stock had a trading volume of 184,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,993,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $289.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

