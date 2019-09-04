Eyal Lalo Purchases 4,000,000 Shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Stock

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Director Eyal Lalo acquired 4,000,000 shares of iMedia Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IMBI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.33.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 71.28% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

