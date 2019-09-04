Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 8.4%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares fell 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.96, 3,748,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,741,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTCH. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.23.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.51 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Farfetch by 7,657.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 9,359.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

