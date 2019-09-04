Feathercoin Market Capitalization Hits $3.10 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $3,994.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000443 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 249,690,280 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BX Thailand, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, QBTC, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

