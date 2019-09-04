FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.24 and last traded at $41.66, approximately 628,331 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 713,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet raised FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.73.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.90%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 335.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $227,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $1,852,586.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,402,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,308,835.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,824 shares of company stock worth $12,147,057. 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

