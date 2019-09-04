FidentiaX Achieves Market Capitalization of $215,641.00 (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded up 33.9% against the dollar. One FidentiaX token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FidentiaX has a market cap of $215,641.00 and approximately $6,230.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FidentiaX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.89 or 0.04515754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

FidentiaX Profile

FDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX. The official website for FidentiaX is www.fidentiax.com. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidentiaX

FidentiaX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidentiaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FidentiaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidentiaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.