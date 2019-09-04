Financial Analysis: National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get National Health Investors alerts:

This table compares National Health Investors and Outfront Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 50.71% 11.00% 5.48% Outfront Media 9.45% 14.27% 3.49%

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. National Health Investors pays out 76.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Outfront Media pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Health Investors has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Outfront Media is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outfront Media has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Health Investors and Outfront Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $294.61 million 12.44 $154.33 million $5.48 15.42 Outfront Media $1.61 billion 2.50 $107.90 million $2.15 13.02

National Health Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outfront Media. Outfront Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Outfront Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for National Health Investors and Outfront Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 2 2 0 0 1.50 Outfront Media 0 2 5 0 2.71

National Health Investors presently has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.72%. Outfront Media has a consensus target price of $27.26, suggesting a potential downside of 2.79%. Given Outfront Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Summary

Outfront Media beats National Health Investors on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.