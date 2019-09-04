First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

First Merchants has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of FRME opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.10 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.66%. Analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $169,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

