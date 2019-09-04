First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. FIG Partners raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,965. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $190.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

