First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

First Property Group PLC (LON:FPO)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.02 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.02 ($0.55), 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 69,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $47.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from First Property Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.54%. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Ben Habib acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($57,493.79).

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

