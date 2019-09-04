Five Below (FIVE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) in the last few weeks:

8/30/2019 – Five Below had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/29/2019 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Five Below was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – Five Below was given a new $146.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2019 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2019 – Five Below was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2019 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/9/2019 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of FIVE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,799. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average is $125.14. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $924,313.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 73.3% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 74.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

