Fletcher King plc (LON:FLK) to Issue GBX 0.75 Dividend

Fletcher King plc (LON:FLK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FLK opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.42. Fletcher King has a 12 month low of GBX 35.25 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 54 ($0.71).

Fletcher King Company Profile

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, and ratings. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

