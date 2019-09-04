Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Insider Acquires $31,772.00 in Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $31,772.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FLXS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. 54,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,371. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $120.72 million, a P/E ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $100.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 60.1% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 261,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 98,041 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

