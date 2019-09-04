FOAM Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,646.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One FOAM token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. Over the last week, FOAM has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $8,646.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00205153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.01248158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00086014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016949 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019405 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,045,135 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.