FORCE Reaches Market Cap of $148,502.00 (FOR)

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, FORCE has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One FORCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. FORCE has a total market cap of $148,502.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000110 BTC.

FORCE Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 143,830,365 coins and its circulating supply is 140,516,265 coins. The official website for FORCE is www.forcenetwork.io. The Reddit community for FORCE is /r/forcenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin.

FORCE Coin Trading

FORCE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FORCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FORCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

