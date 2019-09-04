Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Insider Sells $172,236.11 in Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) insider Pedro Abreu sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $172,236.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,086.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pedro Abreu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Pedro Abreu sold 3,627 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $137,535.84.

On Friday, June 28th, Pedro Abreu sold 5,048 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $169,865.20.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 391,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,196. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,364,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Forescout Technologies by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,343,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 126,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

