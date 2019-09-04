Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Reduced by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.32. 10,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,856. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.71.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 19.07%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $94,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,316.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $825,398. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

